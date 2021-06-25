SkyView
Darlington man accused of stealing classic car, officials say

Lawrence Brian Lovelace
Lawrence Brian Lovelace(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Darlington man has been arrested after being accused of stealing a classic car in Sumter County, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Brian Lovelace, 38, was arrested on June 18, pursuant to a warrant issued on June 17.

Officials say Lovelace is charged with grand larceny -- value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

A warrant states Lovelace took a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle while on Confederate Road in Sumter County on June 12. The car is valued at approximately $5,000.

Lovelace was taken to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains as of June 25.

His bond is set at $15,000.

