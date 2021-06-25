Columbia man with Asperger’s who suffers from PTSD last seen June 12, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a missing 28-year-old man with several medical conditions says they have not heard from him since June 15.

Police need the public’s help to find Harrison Graham, who was last seen in Columbia on Hulda Avenue on June 12. That’s off Lakeside Avenue near Monticello Road in the Eau Claire neighborhood of north Columbia.

He was reported missing that day by a relative.

Family said they have not heard from him since June 15.

Graham is 5-foot 6-inches tall and about 160 pounds with black hair and black eyes, police said. Officers said he is a transgender male.

Investigators said he may be with an unknown man and they could be traveling to Spartanburg.

Graham has Asperger’s Syndrome and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), his family shared.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact CrimeStoppers in one of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Go to midlandscrimestoppers.com , and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

