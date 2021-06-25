$100K reward offered for information leading to conviction in Murdaugh death case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex and Buster Murdaugh announced Friday a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered Paul and Maggie Murdaugh on June 7.

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks,” said Alex Murdaugh.

“Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”

SLED established a tip line dedicated to this homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can call (803) 896-2605. The line is being monitored 24 hours a day.

To be eligible, the person claiming the reward must submit the tip to SLED or Crime Stoppers before the end of September 2021. Law enforcement personnel are not eligible to receive any portion of the reward.

