Victim identified in fatal West Columbia shooting

Officials say they have a potential suspect in custody.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation and they have a potential suspect in custody.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard, near the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the the victim as Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, of Columbia.

An alleged argument between Jones, a House of Raeford Farms employee, and another employee is thought to have escalated, resulting in the shooting, officials say.

Officials say Jones was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

House of Raeford Farms released the following statement:

“House of Raeford Farms confirms that a fatal shooting occurred this morning, June 24, shortly after 7:00am involving two of our West Columbia, SC processing plant employees. The incident occurred off-property after both employees had clocked out from the night shift. This is always a difficult situation for everyone involved, and we offer our sincere condolences to the family of the decedent. Please direct any further questions to the City of West Columbia Police Department.”

