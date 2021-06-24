SkyView
University of South Carolina continues presidential search

The committee tasked with finding the next President for the University of South Carolina is set to meet at 8 a.m. Thursday.(WRDW)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina is continuing their search to find their next president following the resignation of former president Bob Caslen.

The committee tasked with finding the next President for the University of South Carolina is set to met at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Former president Bob Caslen resigned in May after controversy surrounding his commencement address. The UofSC board of trustees voted to make former president Harris Pastides the interim president about a week later.

The committee says they will be meeting virtually to work on finding a non-interim president.

The board says they have pledged to make the search for the next president a fair and equitable process. They said it would also be an international search.

After that 8 a.m. meeting, UofSC Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Presidential Candidate Search Committee Chair Thad H. Westbrook will address the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors to seek input regarding the presidential search.

The university says that address is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday, search committee member Lauren Smith and members of the Columbia Staff Senate will host an in-person forum with virtual access for all university system employees. That forum will be held at noon Friday.

For those who cannot attend in person, attendance is possible via Microsoft Teams or by phone at 803-400-6044 and using conference ID: 855 295 530#.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

