SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Two arrested, one wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter

Randy Boston III and Kavonta Tylik Choice
Randy Boston III and Kavonta Tylik Choice(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on May 25.

RELATED STORY | One dead in shooting on Hickory Road in Sumter County

Randy Boston III, 19, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Kavonta Tylik Choice, 20, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Choice and Boston III were taken into custody on June 23. Both men are being held at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after their bond was denied.

“Once again, we are arresting more of our youth for senseless violence that claimed the life of another young person. Across the country, there has been an increase in violent crime and crimes involving firearms this year, but we cannot continue to let this happen. We urge the community to work with us and to report information that could prevent these tragic losses of life,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

PREVIOUS STORY | Sumter man wanted in connection with fatal shooting on Hickory Road

A third suspect, 24-year-old Juwone D’Angelo Kelley-Jay is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Officials say Jay fatally shot 20-year-old Kalieah Green on the 4200 block of Hickory Road.

Jay is facing murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jay’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in Newberry Co. dies from cocaine ingestion, cocaine found in bottles, officials say
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

Latest News

The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage...
President Joe Biden visits North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
SLED to investigate after Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
We
VIDEO: Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift