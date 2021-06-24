Two arrested, one wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on May 25.

RELATED STORY | One dead in shooting on Hickory Road in Sumter County

Randy Boston III, 19, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Kavonta Tylik Choice, 20, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Choice and Boston III were taken into custody on June 23. Both men are being held at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after their bond was denied.

“Once again, we are arresting more of our youth for senseless violence that claimed the life of another young person. Across the country, there has been an increase in violent crime and crimes involving firearms this year, but we cannot continue to let this happen. We urge the community to work with us and to report information that could prevent these tragic losses of life,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

PREVIOUS STORY | Sumter man wanted in connection with fatal shooting on Hickory Road

A third suspect, 24-year-old Juwone D’Angelo Kelley-Jay is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Officials say Jay fatally shot 20-year-old Kalieah Green on the 4200 block of Hickory Road.

Jay is facing murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jay’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.