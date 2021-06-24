Sumter man wanted in connection with fatal shooting on Hickory Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on May 25.

Juwone D’Angelo Kelley Jay, 24, is wanted for murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

Officials say Jay fatally shot 20-year-old Kalieah Green on the 4200 block of Hickory Road.

Jay is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

