One killed in West Columbia shooting

Breaking(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday morning at Columbia Farms.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation and they have a potential suspect in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com.

