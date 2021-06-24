One killed in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday morning at Columbia Farms.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation and they have a potential suspect in custody.

On Sunset Boulevard, police have sectioned off a parking lot in front of Family Dollar @wis10 pic.twitter.com/zPoZGl51KI — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) June 24, 2021

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com.

