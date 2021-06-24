SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

One killed in fire overnight in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire officials say one person is dead following a house fire overnight.

Multiple units were on the scene at the corner of Ashton and Keats Streets.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire appears to have started from a pile of clothing on top of an electrical cord.

We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Neighbors on edge following back-to-back drive-by shootings on same street

Latest News

VIDEO: One killed in overnight fire in Columbia
VIDEO: One killed in overnight fire in Columbia
Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts!
First Alert: Sunny & comfortable today, more humidity, storms this weekend
Person of interest
CPD investigating burglary, sexual assault of elderly woman on Crossbow Drive
Juwone D’Angelo Kelley Jay
Sumter man wanted in connection with fatal shooting on Hickory Road