One killed in fire overnight in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire officials say one person is dead following a house fire overnight.

Multiple units were on the scene at the corner of Ashton and Keats Streets.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire appears to have started from a pile of clothing on top of an electrical cord.

