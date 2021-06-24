One killed in fire overnight in Columbia
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire officials say one person is dead following a house fire overnight.
Multiple units were on the scene at the corner of Ashton and Keats Streets.
Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire appears to have started from a pile of clothing on top of an electrical cord.
