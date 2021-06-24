Missing man with medical conditions last seen in Gaston, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing man has medical conditions and is without his needed medication, deputies said.

Ronald Galloway, 39, was last seen in Gaston after leaving Richland County.

Deputies said it is unclear what he may be wearing.

They did not say when he was last seen, nor did they give further description of his appearance.

If anyone sees Galloway or knows where he is, call 911 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by clicking or tapping here .

