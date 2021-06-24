SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Missing man with medical conditions last seen in Gaston, deputies say

Ronald Galloway, 39, was last seen in Gaston after leaving Richland County.
Ronald Galloway, 39, was last seen in Gaston after leaving Richland County.(RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing man has medical conditions and is without his needed medication, deputies said.

Ronald Galloway, 39, was last seen in Gaston after leaving Richland County.

Deputies said it is unclear what he may be wearing.

They did not say when he was last seen, nor did they give further description of his appearance.

If anyone sees Galloway or knows where he is, call 911 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in Newberry Co. dies from cocaine ingestion, cocaine found in bottles, officials say
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 227 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Thursday
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
SLED to investigate after Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts!
First Alert: Sunny & comfortable Thursday, more humidity, storms this weekend