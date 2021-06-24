Man charged with murder in 2020 pool party shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ridgeland man is facing charges in the May 2020 shooting on St. Helena Island.

Tey’Veon Smalls, 22, of Ridgeland, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of 27-year-old Malcolm Moore of Beaufort, deputies say.

The charge stems from a shooting at approximately 9:55 p.m. on May 25, 2020, that happened during a pool party on Seaside Road in St. Helena Island. Deputies say Moore died on the way to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies say more than 100 people attended the pool party and witnesses identified Smalls as one of the people responsible for Moore’s death.

He was arrested Wednesday and brought to the Jasper County Detention Center and then transferred to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was being held pending a bond hearing.

