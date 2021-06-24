SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man charged with murder in 2020 pool party shooting

Tay'Veon Smalls
Tay'Veon Smalls(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ridgeland man is facing charges in the May 2020 shooting on St. Helena Island.

Tey’Veon Smalls, 22, of Ridgeland, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of 27-year-old Malcolm Moore of Beaufort, deputies say.

The charge stems from a shooting at approximately 9:55 p.m. on May 25, 2020, that happened during a pool party on Seaside Road in St. Helena Island. Deputies say Moore died on the way to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies say more than 100 people attended the pool party and witnesses identified Smalls as one of the people responsible for Moore’s death.

He was arrested Wednesday and brought to the Jasper County Detention Center and then transferred to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was being held pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in Newberry Co. dies from cocaine ingestion, cocaine found in bottles, officials say
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
SLED to investigate after Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
We
VIDEO: Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Governor Henry McMaster signed the South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act on Thursday.
Gov. McMaster signs COVID liability bill