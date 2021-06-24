SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Neighbors on edge following back-to-back drive-by shootings on same street

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
The CDC has extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships