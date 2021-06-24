SkyView
First Alert: Sunny & comfortable today, more humidity, storms this weekend

By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts!

First Alert Weather Headlines:
  • Low humidity today with highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy!
  • The humidity returns Friday. A few showers and storms are also possible with a 40% chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
  • This weekend, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40% each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
  • More 80s are expected next week. With afternoon thunder shower chances.
First Alert Weather Story:

Dry air is in place today and high pressure to our north keeps the clouds at bay. High temps reach the mid 80s with sunny skies.

The same high moves to the east and starts funneling in more humidity for the weekend. Friday’s chance of rain has increased to 40%. Morning lows are comfortable with 63, but the afternoon become much more sticky with high temps near 83.

Onshore flow continues Saturday and this helps bring a 40% chance of more scattered rain showers and some thunder too. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Sunday our low temperature is near 70 and highs top off around 88. There’s a 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon as our high to the east continues to bring more moisture to the Carolinas.

The high pressure slides west Monday and brings drier weather with increased subsidence in the atmosphere. It will be drier, in that we won’t have as much of a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. More like a 20% chance. The humidity will still be sticking around!

  • Today: Mostly Sunny. Low Humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.
  • Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
  • Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
  • Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
  • Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
  • Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
  • Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

