SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Humidity and storms return just in time for your weekend

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Dominic Brown
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a little wet weather for part of your weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be mild and comfortable. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

· The humidity returns Friday. A few showers and storms are also possible Friday (30-40% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· On Saturday, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· For Sunday, we’ll see a few showers around. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the upper 80s

· Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 next week

· We’re tracking scattered rain and storms in your 4th of July holiday weekend forecast!

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for a little wet weather for part of your weekend.

As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be comfortable outside with low temperatures in the low 60s.

Also, check out the Strawberry Supermoon tonight! The moon won’t appear red or pink in color, but it will appear much larger than normal. Enjoy it! It’s the last supermoon of the year.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

With high pressure offshore over the next few days, an onshore flow will bring the humidity back along with a chance of passing showers and storms through your weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Friday, the humidity goes back up! A few showers and storms could develop, especially for our eastern counties. However, some of that rain will move westward to the Central Midlands during the day. Rain chances are around 30-40% Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

This weekend will also be warm and humid. We’ll also see scattered showers and storms, but we’re not expecting a washout.

On Saturday, the onshore flow will keep us a bit unsettled with a chance of showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40% on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Then, on Sunday, we’ll see about a 30% chance of showers and storms. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for next week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Next weekend is the 4th of July holiday weekend. We’re tracking a chance of showers and storms. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s for the 4th.

Tropics:

We’re watching a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. It has a medium chance of tropical development in the next five days. It’s moving west and could become a tropical depression early next week. Danny is the next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tonight: Moon & Stars. Mild and Comfortable. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in Newberry Co. dies from cocaine ingestion, cocaine found in bottles, officials say
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/24/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/24/21
Dominic Brown's June 23rd Forecast
Dominic Brown's June 23rd Forecast
Dominic Brown's June 23rd Forecast
Dominic Brown's June 23rd Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/23/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/23/21