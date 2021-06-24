First Alert Forecast: Humidity and storms return just in time for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a little wet weather for part of your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be mild and comfortable. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

· The humidity returns Friday. A few showers and storms are also possible Friday (30-40% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· On Saturday, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· For Sunday, we’ll see a few showers around. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the upper 80s

· Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 next week

· We’re tracking scattered rain and storms in your 4th of July holiday weekend forecast!

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be comfortable outside with low temperatures in the low 60s.

Also, check out the Strawberry Supermoon tonight! The moon won’t appear red or pink in color, but it will appear much larger than normal. Enjoy it! It’s the last supermoon of the year.

With high pressure offshore over the next few days, an onshore flow will bring the humidity back along with a chance of passing showers and storms through your weekend.

On Friday, the humidity goes back up! A few showers and storms could develop, especially for our eastern counties. However, some of that rain will move westward to the Central Midlands during the day. Rain chances are around 30-40% Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend will also be warm and humid. We’ll also see scattered showers and storms, but we’re not expecting a washout.

On Saturday, the onshore flow will keep us a bit unsettled with a chance of showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40% on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Then, on Sunday, we’ll see about a 30% chance of showers and storms. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for next week.

Next weekend is the 4th of July holiday weekend. We’re tracking a chance of showers and storms. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s for the 4th.

Tropics:

We’re watching a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. It has a medium chance of tropical development in the next five days. It’s moving west and could become a tropical depression early next week. Danny is the next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List.

Tonight: Moon & Stars. Mild and Comfortable. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

