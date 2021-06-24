Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two employees of a chicken processing plant in West Columbia got in a fight that led to a deadly shooting Thursday morning, officials said.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the parking lot across from the House of Raeford Farms plant on Sunset Boulevard near Meeting Street.

Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, of Columbia, died in the shooting, the Lexington County coroner confirmed.

Officers with the West Columbia Police Department have arrested Trevor Irvin, 28, of Columbia.

Trevor Irvin, 28, of Columbia, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (West Columbia PD)

Irvin is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Investigators believe an argument between Jones and Irvin, who had both just gotten off work, escalated, resulting in the shooting.

Officials say Jones was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

House of Raeford Farms released the following statement:

“House of Raeford Farms confirms that a fatal shooting occurred this morning, June 24, shortly after 7:00am involving two of our West Columbia, SC processing plant employees. The incident occurred off-property after both employees had clocked out from the night shift. This is always a difficult situation for everyone involved, and we offer our sincere condolences to the family of the decedent. Please direct any further questions to the City of West Columbia Police Department.”

