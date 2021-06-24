SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two employees of a chicken processing plant in West Columbia got in a fight that led to a deadly shooting Thursday morning, officials said.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the parking lot across from the House of Raeford Farms plant on Sunset Boulevard near Meeting Street.

Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, of Columbia, died in the shooting, the Lexington County coroner confirmed.

Officers with the West Columbia Police Department have arrested Trevor Irvin, 28, of Columbia.

Trevor Irvin, 28, of Columbia, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Trevor Irvin, 28, of Columbia, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(West Columbia PD)

Irvin is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Investigators believe an argument between Jones and Irvin, who had both just gotten off work, escalated, resulting in the shooting.

Officials say Jones was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

House of Raeford Farms released the following statement:

“House of Raeford Farms confirms that a fatal shooting occurred this morning, June 24, shortly after 7:00am involving two of our West Columbia, SC processing plant employees. The incident occurred off-property after both employees had clocked out from the night shift. This is always a difficult situation for everyone involved, and we offer our sincere condolences to the family of the decedent. Please direct any further questions to the City of West Columbia Police Department.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Mark Steven Ehrnschwender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation...
SC man gets 20 years for voyeurism, exploitation of a minor

Latest News

We
VIDEO: Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Governor Henry McMaster signed the South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act on Thursday.
Gov. McMaster signs COVID liability bill
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 394 new COVID-19 cases