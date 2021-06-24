SkyView
CPD investigating burglary, sexual assault of elderly woman on Crossbow Drive

Person of interest
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man who may have information regarding a criminal sexual conduct investigation.

Shortly after 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to Crossbow Drive after receiving reports about a burglary and sexual assault of an elderly woman.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The victim received medical treatment at an area hospital.

CPD has released photos of the man they would like to speak with regarding this incident. Anyone with information about the man’s identity is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

