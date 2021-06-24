SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As COVID-19 deaths hit record lows since the early days of the pandemic, those dying are more disproportionately Black than before.

Black people account for about 12.5% of the population but more than 15% of total COVID deaths. During May, that number jumped to 19%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average age of people dying of the virus and its variants has shifted to younger people recently.

In May, 59% of deaths were among those under the age of 75.

“This virus is an opportunist,” said CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

According to a top U.S. health official, an overwhelming number of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated.

It comes at a time when there’s been a dip in vaccinations across the country, especially among those 18 to 39 years old.

A CDC survey of that age group shows around 52% are already vaccinated or plan to be. Another 23% said they’d probably get vaccinated or were unsure. The remaining 25% reported they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“Nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is at this point entirely preventable,” Walensky said.

Studies show the vaccines protect people well even against the newly circulating variants of the virus.

According to the CDC director, as long as there are those who are not vaccinated, COVID-19 will remain a threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in Newberry Co. dies from cocaine ingestion, cocaine found in bottles, officials say
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

Latest News

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Protests continue after viral video of Rock Hill police fighting suspects
Protests continue after viral video of Rock Hill police fighting suspects
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated
The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage...
LIVE: President Joe Biden visits North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations