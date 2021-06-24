SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Gray News) - A video shows a large portion of a residential building in South Florida collapse.

The collapse happened early Thursday morning in Surfside, which is north of Miami Beach, and rescuers are scrambling to find survivors.

The video obtained by Andy Slater shows the portion of the building come down in two parts.

Many are feared to be dead as a result of the collapse, and dozens have been rescued from the 12-story building.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Mark Steven Ehrnschwender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation...
SC man gets 20 years for voyeurism, exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
Minn. attorney general asks for community statements on Chauvin
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
The CDC has extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time