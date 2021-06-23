SkyView
Was it Mrs. Peacock with the candlestick in the kitchen?

Clue on Stage runs Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27 at the Bluebird Theatre.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, and Colonel Mustard.  You know them from the game of Clue. And starting June 24, you can see them on stage at the BlueBird Theatre in Orangeburg.

If you grew up playing the game of Clue, you won’t want to miss the production of Clue on Stage at the BlueBird Theatre.  It will have you asking, “Was it Mrs. Peacock with the candlestick in the kitchen?”

Donald Lee, Jr. is the vice president of the Orangeburg Part-Time Players.  And John Ott, who is a longtime actor at the BlueBird Theatre in Orangeburg, is the director of Clue on Stage. Clue is based on the movie starring Tim Curry which was based on the Hasbro board game of the same name.  This is John Ott’s directorial debut.

Clue on Stage runs Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27 at the Bluebird Theatre. The theatre is located at 1141 Russell Street in Orangeburg.  Performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m.  Sunday’s performance is at 3 p.m.Tickets are $15 and are available at www.optp.org or at the box office.

