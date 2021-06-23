SkyView
Train derailment reported in Pickens County

The derailment happened along Highway 93.
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORRIS, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Several train cars have derailed Wednesday in Pickens County.

The derailment happened about 1:30 p.m. on the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

It happened on a section of tracks adjacent to Highway 93 east of the Town of Norris, according to Pickens County Emergency Management officials.

No injuries have been reported and no public health risk has been identified, officials said.

No evacuations have been ordered or recommended.

