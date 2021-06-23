Sterlite Technologies Limited creating 120 jobs in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sterlite Technologies Limited has announced plans to establish operations in Kershaw County.

The $23 million investment is expected to bring 120 new jobs to the county over the next few years.

Founded in 1988, STL provides integrated 5G-ready end-to-end solutions for clients around the world.

The company specializes in optical interconnect, virtualized access solutions, network software, and system integration. STL also delivers solutions for customers’ current and future digital network needs.

“South Carolina continues to lead the way in innovation, and STL’s investment in Kershaw County is further proof of that. Our state is a place where companies can find success, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for STL,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

The new facility will be located at Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in Lugoff and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

Residents interested in joining the STL team can email the company at eagle.admin@stl.tech or visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Kershaw County was also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside Grant to assist with costs related to this project.

