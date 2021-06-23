State legislature budgets $850K for Five Points road project, paving way for Harden Street changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic in Columbia’s Five Points neighborhood will likely look different in the coming years.

On Monday, the state legislature approved a budget that included $850,000 for road work in Five Points.

Rep. Seth Rose (D-Columbia) requested the money as an earmark and said it’s slated to join roughly $4 million set aside by the S.C. Department of Transportation to improve Harden Street and corresponding intersections. Rose had been working to get the final $850,000 to fund the DOT changes.

The money comes after a department report which ranked Five Point’s portion of Harden Street as the most dangerous stretch of road in the state for pedestrians and bicyclists.

No plans are finalized, but documents from the DOT show the potential reduction of four lanes on Harden street to two, and alterations to the Harden/Devine intersection, as well as the Harden/Blossom intersection.

Rose thanked his colleagues in the statehouse and said the project is about safety and business opportunities.

“It’s a historic place for all of South Carolina and so as we chart the future of Five Points, to make it more business-friendly, to have more people want to locate businesses here. This is an important project,” he said.

“I can only imagine what this is going to do for pedestrians that want to walk and bike and feel like they can come to Five Points and not be run over. This is going to make our historic village have more of that village feel.”

The budget still needs Governor Henry McMaster’s approval. Rose said if McMaster veto’s it, the legislature will likely reconvene to override the action.

Rose called the issue of pedestrian safety a ‘decades-old problem’ that the project will address.

“This project is worthwhile, this wasn’t just haphazardly done, we had experts from the Department of Transportation do a several months long study,” he said.

DOT Safety Project Manager Brett McCutcheon said the department is still working on the concept of the improvements. That process will include public input meetings.

McCutcheon said barring anything unforeseen, the project will likely go to bid in late 2022 with construction beginning roughly two months after a bidder wins the contract.

Five Points Association President and owner of Saluda’s Steven Cook told WIS he is excited about the project, and any short-term construction will be worth it.

“Look that will always be a concern, right? I think at the end of the day you have to balance those short-term inconveniences for the long-term health of the neighborhood. We do that every single day, whether it’s a delivery truck delivering something down here. When you’re in a dense urban environment like this, there are always going to be trade-offs,” he said.

The next input meeting is August 3 at the Columbia Convention Center from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

