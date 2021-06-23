SkyView
Reward offered to find 17-year-old murder suspect in Sumter shooting

One man has been arrested related to the crime.
Nehemia Amos, 17, has a warrant out for his arrest on murder charges.
Nehemia Amos, 17, has a warrant out for his arrest on murder charges.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a 17-year-old murder suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting in Sumter that happened back in January.

Officers are looking for Nehemia Amos, who was last known to live on East College Street in Sumter.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to the arrest of the teen, who is being charged as an adult, per his arrest warrant.

Amos is wanted in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Kayaun Daniels.

Daniels was found shot in his car in Sumter during the early morning hours of January 10. He later died at the hospital.

Amos was reported as a runaway in February, police said, but he is known to frequent different neighborhoods and apartment complexes in the city.

Amos is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that is in a twist hairstyle, officers said.

Anyone who sees Amos or know where he is should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. People may call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 Tips app.

Police have arrested another suspect in the case and charged him with murder.

Jordan Dennis, 21, faces multiple charges, including murder.
Jordan Dennis, 21, faces multiple charges, including murder.(Sumter PD)

He's being held in the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

He’s being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

