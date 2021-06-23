SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Police investigating dead body found in Aiken

Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on University Parkway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body.

An identity and cause of death have not been release. The Aiken Department of Public Safety reports the body was found outside in a wooded area behind Aiken Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates on 410 University Parkway.

The building is located across the street the University of South Carolina Aiken campus and near Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Aiken Public Safety officers are currently on scene.

MORE | Woman attacked by dogs in Warrenville

News 12 will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family

Latest News

At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
At least 3 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
The winner will get two free roundtrip tickets to a destination of their choice around the world.
Free flights: Columbia teams up with American Airline for new vaccine incentive
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
Donnie Blassingame
Anderson County deputy arrested, fired after being charged with DUI, sheriff’s office says