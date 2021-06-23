SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

By Kristi Coleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers shut down the Bonnet Carre Spillway for five hours Tuesday.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214 just before 9:30 a.m.

Two 18-wheelers were involved and LSP reported 50-60 gallons of diesel spilled.

All lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Stuck on the bridge, one man grabbed his fishing pole and decided to try his luck on the lake.

One woman says her daughter missed a flight to Disney while waiting in the traffic.

“We’ve been sitting here for more than 2 hours,” Kristan said. “10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless…please please hurry!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family

Latest News

Traffic was backed up for miles after the deadly crash.
Child from Pennsylvania killed in crash on I-77 in Fairfield County
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
I-20 east re-opens after morning crash in Lexington
Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
Crews clear overturned vehicle on I-26 East