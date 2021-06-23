Man charged with hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested a man they say hit a pedestrian with this car, seriously hurting the man, and left the scene.

Rodney Pierce, 55, is charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury and driving under suspension.

On June 13, officers say Pierce was driving on Bush River Road near I-26 when he hit a man walking on the sidewalk.

The victim was seriously hurt and suffered head trauma, broken bones and other internal injuries, police said. The 41-year-old did survive and has been released from the hospital.

Pierce is accused of leaving the scene and not calling 911.

Surveillance video and other evidence led to his arrest, police said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.