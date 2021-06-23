SkyView
Man charged with hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene in Columbia

Rodney Pierce, 55, is charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury and driving under suspension.(CPD)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested a man they say hit a pedestrian with this car, seriously hurting the man, and left the scene.

Rodney Pierce, 55, is charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury and driving under suspension.

On June 13, officers say Pierce was driving on Bush River Road near I-26 when he hit a man walking on the sidewalk.

The victim was seriously hurt and suffered head trauma, broken bones and other internal injuries, police said. The 41-year-old did survive and has been released from the hospital.

Pierce is accused of leaving the scene and not calling 911.

Surveillance video and other evidence led to his arrest, police said.

