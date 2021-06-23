Lexington deputies arrest Columbia man for theft of catalytic converters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Columbia man in connection with the theft of three catalytic converters.

Ajee Piedra Jimenez, 27, has been charged with unlawful transport of nonferrous metals, transportation of stolen nonferrous metals, and possessing tools capable of being used in a crime.

“Deputies encountered Jimenez on Spool Wheel Road in the Gilbert area Sunday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They found three catalytic converters in his car and Jimenez had no bills of sale associated with the catalytic converters.”

Jimenez also had a saw and a tool commonly used to remove catalytic converters in his car, according to reports.

Jimenez was taken to custody at the scene. He was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

