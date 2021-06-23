SkyView
At least 3 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.

At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.(NBC News Channel)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, and fell onto I-295.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, authorities told NBC4 in Washington. All lanes of Interstate 295 are blocked, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

