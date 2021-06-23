At least 3 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.

WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, and fell onto I-295.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, authorities told NBC4 in Washington. All lanes of Interstate 295 are blocked, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

UPDATE: Road Closure. DC-295 NB/SB north of Benning Avenue. NE DC. All lanes are blocked in both directions for a pedestrian bridge collapse. NB traffic is diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. SB traffic is diverted to Eastern Avenue. Seek alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 23, 2021

