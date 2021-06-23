At least 3 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
Jun. 23, 2021
WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.
The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, authorities told NBC4 in Washington. All lanes of Interstate 295 are blocked, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.
