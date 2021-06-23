SkyView
Have you seen them? Two young boys reported missing in North Carolina

Waylon Inman and Elijah Inman are believed to be in the custody of Emily Ann Brown.
Waylon Inman and Elijah Inman are believed to be in the custody of Emily Ann Brown.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Authorities in Henderson County, North Carolina, are asking for help finding two young boys who are missing and their mother, who authorities believe has the children and is in violation of a custody order.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Waylon Inman, 3, and his brother, Elijah Inman, 1, are believed to be in the custody of Emily Ann Brown.

They were last seen on Friday, authorities said.

Brown is believed to be operating a red 1996 Mazda Protege with North Carolina license plate TFV-3451.

Brown is wanted for two counts of felonious restraint, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2985.

