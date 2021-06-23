SkyView
Free flights: Columbia teams up with American Airline for new vaccine incentive

The winner will get two free roundtrip tickets to a destination of their choice around the world.
The winner will get two free roundtrip tickets to a destination of their choice around the world.
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at certain locations in Columbia will soon enter people to win a free airline ticket from American Airlines.

It begins Saturday. For a list of participating vaccine locations, click or tap here.

The City of Columbia is teaming up with American Airlines and Columbia Metropolitan Airport to offer the new incentive.

American Airlines will give away two first class, round-trip domestic tickets OR two economy international tickets to anyone who is vaccinated at a City of Columbia site.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said they will begin collecting names for the raffle starting at this Saturday’s vaccination event at Soda City Market.

“The threat is still real,” Benjamin explained. “As we watch the rise of the delta variant all across the country, it’s that much more important to underscore getting vaccinated.”

City officials say they expect the raffle to wrap up and be drawn sometime in late August.

American Airlines said they are more than happy to help.

“We were pleased to connect with Mayor Benjamin and his team to have this chance to get involved with their efforts to encourage vaccination here in Columbia,” said an airline representative.

Again, for more information on what sites to visit to get vaccinated and entered into the airline ticket raffle, go to: resilient.columbiasc.gov.

