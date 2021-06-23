SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Sunny & comfortable Thursday, then more humidity & storms through your weekend

By Dominic Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands.  It will be mild and pleasant. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

· On Thursday, we’re expecting another day with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. We’ll see sunshine.

· The humidity returns Friday.  A few showers and storms are also possible Friday (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· This weekend, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40% each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· More 80s are expected next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a few clouds in the Midlands. Most areas should remain dry through the night. It will be mild and comfortable. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

High pressure will continue to influence our weather a bit through your Thursday, giving way to some comfortable weather.

On Thursday, it won’t feel as humid, due in part to our winds coming in from the east.  High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.  We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Most areas should remain dry.

By Friday, the humidity goes back up!  A few more showers could develop, too, courtesy to an onshore flow. Rain chances are around 30-40%.  Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.  Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend will also be warm and humid.  We’ll also see scattered showers and storms.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see about a 40% chance of scattered rain and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

More 80s are expected next week.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild and Pleasant. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Low Humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

