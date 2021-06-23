First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers today, then storms for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more wet weather in your First Alert Forecast ahead.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Today will be drier with a few isolated showers by the afternoon, just a 20% chance.

Thursday is less humid and sunny with mid 80s for highs, enjoy!

Friday the humidity returns and that introduces a 20% chance of some afternoon storms.

Expect scattered storms Saturday and Sunday with a 40% chance of rain, temps in the mid to upper 80s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Partly cloudy skies today with a 20% chance of some isolated showers by the afternoon. High temps are in the mid 80s. A trough in the jet stream is the cause for the uplift and the chance of rain, otherwise high pressure starts to build and bring in drier air.

The dry air is over the Midlands Thursday. High pressure sits to our north and we have sunny skies. This is the day to get some yard work done!

Friday our high pressure system moves east and starts bringing in more humidity from the south. The chance of rain goes up to 20% by the afternoon hours. Morning lows are in the low 60s, quite comfortable. Then highs reach the upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday features a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms each afternoon. High temps reach the mid to upper 80s. This is mainly due to the humidity in the air and heating of the day.

Monday is warm with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon.

TROPICS:

There’s a wave just east of the Windward Islands that has weakened. Now the chances of it developing are only around 10% in the next 5 days.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny with less humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

