SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers today, then storms for the weekend

By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more wet weather in your First Alert Forecast ahead.

First Alert Weather Headlines:
  • Today will be drier with a few isolated showers by the afternoon, just a 20% chance.
  • Thursday is less humid and sunny with mid 80s for highs, enjoy!
  • Friday the humidity returns and that introduces a 20% chance of some afternoon storms.
  • Expect scattered storms Saturday and Sunday with a 40% chance of rain, temps in the mid to upper 80s.
wis
wis(WIS)
First Alert Weather Story:

Partly cloudy skies today with a 20% chance of some isolated showers by the afternoon. High temps are in the mid 80s. A trough in the jet stream is the cause for the uplift and the chance of rain, otherwise high pressure starts to build and bring in drier air.

wis
wis(WIS)

The dry air is over the Midlands Thursday. High pressure sits to our north and we have sunny skies. This is the day to get some yard work done!

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Friday our high pressure system moves east and starts bringing in more humidity from the south. The chance of rain goes up to 20% by the afternoon hours. Morning lows are in the low 60s, quite comfortable. Then highs reach the upper 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Saturday and Sunday features a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms each afternoon. High temps reach the mid to upper 80s. This is mainly due to the humidity in the air and heating of the day.

Monday is warm with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon.

TROPICS:

There’s a wave just east of the Windward Islands that has weakened. Now the chances of it developing are only around 10% in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(WIS)
  • Today: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
  • Thursday: Mostly Sunny with less humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.
  • Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
  • Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
  • Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
  • Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
  • Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Dominic Brown's June 22nd Forecast
Dominic Brown's June 22nd Forecast

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart

Latest News

Dominic Brown's June 22nd Forecast
Dominic Brown's June 22nd Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/22/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/22/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/22/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/22/21
Von Gaskin's June 21st Forecast
Von Gaskin's June 21st Forecast