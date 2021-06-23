SkyView
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen at Colleton Co. home

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen at her Colleton County home.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Gayle Sharp who was reported missing on Wednesday morning. Deputies describe her as 5′6″, 150 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

According to deputies, she was last seen walking away from her home on the 12,000 block of Augusta Highway around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

“The direction of travel is unknown,” CCSO officials said. “She was wearing a shirt and skirt, unknown color.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 549-2211.

