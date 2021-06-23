SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Columbia man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on gun, drug charges

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison in connection with gun and drug charges.

Anthony Earl Baxter, 37, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

On November 7, 2019, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic assault with a firearm.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by the victim that the suspect had fled the scene. Deputies later saw a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident being driven by Baxter leaving the area.

When the deputies attempted to pull Baxter over, he pulled off the road and began a high-speed car chase that reached over 90 MPH. The chase eventually ended with Baxter crashing his vehicle and attempting to flee by foot onto a residential property.

Baxter was later arrested and found to be in possession of a backpack that held two 9mm handguns and ammunition, four digital scales, cash, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Federal law prohibits Baxter from possessing firearms and ammunition based on multiple prior felony convictions. Those prior convictions include drug charges in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2013; a weapons charge in 2004; and a criminal domestic violence charge in 2007.

Due to his multiple controlled substance convictions, Baxter was considered a career offender within the meaning of the federal sentencing guidelines.

United States District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Baxter to 151 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Elliott B. Daniels prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Dr. Akil Ross
Interim superintendent named for LR5 as district releases settlement info with Dr. Melton
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Sunny & comfortable Thursday, then more humidity & storms through your weekend
Nehemia Amos, 17, has a warrant out for his arrest on murder charges.
Reward offered to find 17-year-old murder suspect in Sumter shooting
Reward offered to find 17-year-old murder suspect in Sumter shooting
Reward offered to find 17-year-old murder suspect in Sumter shooting
Joni Bradley
Deputies continue to search for missing Powhatan 16-year-old in need of medication