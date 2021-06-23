Columbia man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on gun, drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison in connection with gun and drug charges.

Anthony Earl Baxter, 37, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

On November 7, 2019, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic assault with a firearm.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by the victim that the suspect had fled the scene. Deputies later saw a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident being driven by Baxter leaving the area.

When the deputies attempted to pull Baxter over, he pulled off the road and began a high-speed car chase that reached over 90 MPH. The chase eventually ended with Baxter crashing his vehicle and attempting to flee by foot onto a residential property.

Baxter was later arrested and found to be in possession of a backpack that held two 9mm handguns and ammunition, four digital scales, cash, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Federal law prohibits Baxter from possessing firearms and ammunition based on multiple prior felony convictions. Those prior convictions include drug charges in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2013; a weapons charge in 2004; and a criminal domestic violence charge in 2007.

Due to his multiple controlled substance convictions, Baxter was considered a career offender within the meaning of the federal sentencing guidelines.

United States District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Baxter to 151 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Elliott B. Daniels prosecuted the case.

