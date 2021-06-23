SkyView
Anderson County deputy arrested, fired after being charged with DUI, sheriff’s office says

Donnie Blassingame
Donnie Blassingame(Anderson County Detention Center)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate deputy has been fired after he was arrested.

Staff Sgt. JT Foster, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Joe Hovis, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, identified the trooper as Donnie Lee Blassingame.

Hovis said troopers were called about 9:15 p.m. Saturday to Highway 24 and Michelin Boulevard about a crash.

He said Blassingame was driving one of the vehicles involved.

No one was injured.

