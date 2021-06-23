After shooting that killed 11-year-old, community meeting to end gun violence

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A community meeting in Batesburg-Leesville on Wednesday night will address gun violence after an 11-year-old girl was killed by random gunfire.

The whole community is shaken by what happened to Ta’Shya Jay.

She was shot and killed while visiting a friend’s home in the Rocky Lane Trailer Park on June 9. She was inside the home when someone outside got into an argument and started spraying the area with the bullets.

Now the public has come together in hopes of finding ways to prevent such an awful thing from happening in the future.

“We were shocked,” Batesburg-Leesville City Councilman Stephen Cain said. “We grieved, but now it’s time for action. So we don’t have any parents to go through this again.”

Cain came up with the idea of a community meeting.

He knows Ta’Shya’s mom. Cain says there will be a big turnout based on Facebook chatter.

“I’m expecting standing room only and the attendance will show how important the issue is,” he said. “But if only three come, we will still come up with solutions to hopefully end gun violence.”

Cain says they will talk about a couple options, like reopening the community college so the city can train qualified workers and recruiting higher-paying jobs to an industrial park.

He believes a hard-working community has a lower crime rate, and he wants to talk about conflict resolution.

“These people were in their 30s and 40s who never learned conflict resolution, so they grabbed a gun,” he said.

Ta’Shya’s mom is expected to attend the meeting.

Cain says after Wednesday night’s meeting the City Council will meet and vote on some resolutions.

He said the other girl injured in the shooting that killed Ta’Shya is out of the hospital and physically doing well, but he says she and her mother are suffering from survivor’s guilt.

