Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Alternatives to confetti

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday segment gives alternatives to what may - at the time - seem innocent.

Heather Taylor sent a picture to me of just a little bit of all the confetti she recently picked up on the Palmetto Trail after people - she didn’t even know - threw the confetti for a photo op. It probably made for great pictures, but the crew left the confetti and it became trash.

Mallory Coffey is the Community Outreach Program Manager and Keep South Carolina Beautiful State Leader with Palmetto Pride. She joined WIS TV Midday with alternatives to the confetti you’d buy in the store.

These are examples of natural confetti.  They are very popular at weddings.

On a related note, Palmetto Pride is quite pleased that the South Carolina legislature passed $8,000 for litter and trash pickup in this year’s budget.

Executive Director Sara Lyles says, “We appreciate our General Assembly providing funds for routine litter pickup and the SCDOT for taking on this important quality of life issue. Our great volunteers have carried the load for many years and now the General Assembly is doing what our neighboring states do by providing funds for litter crews to augment the work of the volunteers. We look forward to working together for a litter-free SC.”

VIDEO: Talkin’ Trash Tuesday - Alternatives to confetti
