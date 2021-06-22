SkyView
She’s absolutely perfect!

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Think back to your first day of first grade.  Did you ever think you’d go to school every single day? Every. Single. Day!

Yasmin Friday never missed a single day of school all the way from day one to graduation.  She had 12 years of perfect attendance. For grade school, Yasmin attended Sandlapper Elementary and then Catawba Trail Elementary.  She went to Summit Parkway for middle school.  Then her last four years were at Ridge View High School – all Richland District Two schools.

Yasmin estimates she went to school for 2,160 days. She says she never got sick.  And she says her mom encouraged her to keep at it.  Yasmin wants to continue her streak at college and beyond.

Yasmin will head to Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans in the fall.  She’ll major in Biology Pre-medicine.  She wants to be a pediatric surgeon.

She’s already earned an Associate’s degree in the Arts from the University of South Carolina Sumter. This was through the Richland Two AVID Early College. It wasn’t until Yasmin was a freshman in high school that she realized she had a perfect streak going.  The district recently recognized her for her outstanding job of perfect attendance.

VIDEO: She's absolutely perfect
