SC Future Makers hosting virtual career fair for military community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Future Makers is teaming up with Comporium, Boeing, and Ping by Tallo to host a virtual career fair for the state’s military community.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It will be open to active service members, veterans, transitioning military, family members and spouses of military, ROTC/JROTC, military college students, and those interested in the military community.

Organizers say over thirty different employers including Bridgestone, Cummins, Starbucks, and T-Mobile will be attending the career fair.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.