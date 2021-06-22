SkyView
SC Future Makers hosting virtual career fair for military community

(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Future Makers is teaming up with Comporium, Boeing, and Ping by Tallo to host a virtual career fair for the state’s military community.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It will be open to active service members, veterans, transitioning military, family members and spouses of military, ROTC/JROTC, military college students, and those interested in the military community.

Organizers say over thirty different employers including Bridgestone, Cummins, Starbucks, and T-Mobile will be attending the career fair.

To register for the event, click here.

