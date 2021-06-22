SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart

Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.(RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for safecracking and grand larceny.

According to officials, a man walked into the Walmart on Two Notch Road on May 30 at approximately 9:15 a.m. and opened multiple registers using a key. Deputies say the suspect took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.

Officials say management does not believe the man is an employee of the store.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to submit a tip through Crimestoppers by visiting crimesc.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Jonathan Sears and his brother, Geoffrey, both face drug charges.
Five Points bar and restaurant owner facing drug charges
The shooting happened on Chinquapin Circle around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Home, car shot up in Columbia neighborhood
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
The child died in the hospital.
6-year-old Columbia boy drowns in Lake Monticello

Latest News

Man arrested, accused of shooting security guard at club on Broad River
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 211 new COVID-19 cases
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
For 2nd day in a row, SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case