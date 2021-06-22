Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for safecracking and grand larceny.

According to officials, a man walked into the Walmart on Two Notch Road on May 30 at approximately 9:15 a.m. and opened multiple registers using a key. Deputies say the suspect took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.

Officials say management does not believe the man is an employee of the store.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to submit a tip through Crimestoppers by visiting crimesc.com.

