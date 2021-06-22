SkyView
Police searching for missing man last seen walking in Gaston County

Brent Caleb Blackmon
Brent Caleb Blackmon(Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help locating a Gaston County man who has been missing for several days.

Brent Caleb Blackmon, 39, was reported missing on Sunday, June 20, after he was was last seen on Thursday, June 17, walking on Perfection Avenue in Belmont.

Blackmon is described as a white male, 5′8″ tall and 150 lbs. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a salt-and-pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve t-shirt, baggy blue jean shorts and possibly Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone whos sees Blackmon or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective B. Dalton with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

Posted by Gaston County Police on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

