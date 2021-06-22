SkyView
Passenger killed during single-vehicle crash in Sumter County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision on North Wise Drive.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Sumter County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday on North Wise Drive near West Brewington Road at 10:21 a.m.

Officials say the driver and two passengers were inside a 2010 Toyota Prius when it ran off of the left side of the road and overturned multiple times.

Troopers say one of the passengers was pronounced dead on scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

