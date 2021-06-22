Neighbors on edge following back-to-back drive-by shootings on same street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Neighbors in one northwest Columbia community are on edge following drive-by shootings that occurred on back-to-back nights.

Resident Ed Colie said he woke up to the sound of gunfire at 3 a.m. Tuesday. He lives on Chinquapin Circle, which is off Broad River Road near Harbison Boulevard -- across from the Harbison State Forest.

This was the second night in a row that someone had driven by Colie’s house and fired shots into the home across the street from him.

While no one was injured inside the home, Colie said the shooting still has him on edge.

“It’s got me worried,” Colie said. “Harbison has always been good neighborhood.”

Another neighbor also said the shooting has him really shaken up.

“The first night I got up to go to the restroom and heard ‘POW’ loud,” the neighbor said. “It really sounds loud. I’ve never been that close to gunfire. It sounds loud and our bedroom is right there and it’s right there. It’s frightening.”

Resident Ashley Wright, who is staying with her elderly grandmother and 10-year-old daughter, said she is worried about her family’s safety following the drive-by shootings.

“I’m assuming someone is targeting the house,” Wright said. “I’m hoping their business is done and they’ll stay away from here.”

Neighbors say they are praying that the shootings don’t continue into a third night.

“That’s scary two nights straight,” one neighbor said. “We’ve never had anything like that happen here before.”

Colie said he is taking measures to reinforce his home.

“I usually sleep downstairs, and I’m going to be upstairs behind reinforced steel,” Colie said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are stepping up patrols in the area. However, there is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

