Man arrested, accused of shooting security guard at club on Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting a security guard at a club on Broad River Road.

James Alterique White, 22, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

On May 2, around 3:00 a.m., deputies heard shots being fired from the Hookah on the River. As deputies ran toward the scene they saw a large crowd of people running away from the area.

An investigation revealed that a security guard at the club was hit in the upper body by a bullet and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On June 21, White was taken into custody without incident by the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

White’s bond has been set at $175,000.

