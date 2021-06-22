SkyView
Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT
(CNN) - The sheriff’s office in Tulare County, California, arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company requested police investigate the theft last week after the company realized the pistachios were missing.

Investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered a tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had moved from a trucking lot in Delano to another lot nearby.

Detectives found the pistachios were being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags and being resold.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company got the remaining pistachios back.

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County.

