Man accused of ramming woman’s car, shooting at her during dispute

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges after police say he shot at a woman during a dispute outside her house in Sumter County.

Rashaun Gregg, 33, was arrested June 18, deputies said.

His arrest warrant states he rammed a woman’s car with his vehicle while following her to her home on June 17.

When they got to her house, he shot at her while driving by, deputies said.

She was not hit by gunfire.

Gregg is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

His bond has been denied and he remains in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.