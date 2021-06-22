LR5 board, Dr. Melton agree to ‘not make any negative statements’ as part of settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The settlement agreed to by former Lexington-Richland District Five superintendent Dr. Christina Melton and the school board includes a $20,000 fine if either party speaks badly of the other.

Board members released the agreement Tuesday ahead of a meeting during which they may name an interim superintendent.

Melton’s last day with the district is June 30. Many supporters of hers showed up at the meeting as the community has rallied to her side.

The settlement shows Melton will be paid $226,368 -- about a year’s worth of her pay -- to terminate her contract two years earlier than expected.

She will not have any further recourse as part of the agreement.

Her resignation is described as a mutual decision in the document, but the reasons for it are not listed.

Another stipulation of the settlement is that “Dr. Melton and each member of the Board agree that they will not make any negative or disparaging statements or remarks concerning each other to any third person.”

If either party violates that, they must pay $20,000 to the person about whom they spoke badly.

THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT: LR5 just gave @wis10 the agreement that Dr. Melton and 5/6ths of the board signed pic.twitter.com/u4UNbQtOkd — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) June 22, 2021

The document does not call that money a penalty, but says it’s “an inducement for the parties to enter into this Agreement.”

One former board member, who was active at the time of Melton’s resignation, did not sign the settlement and has since spoken out against three other board members.

“The truth is that Mr. Loveless, Ms. Gardner, and Ms. Huddle forced Dr. Melton to resign,” Ed White said in a statement. “I witnessed the hostile and abusive work environment these three created for her that would make it impossible for any Superintendent to succeed.”

More than 100 pages of documents showing tense communication between board members and Melton were also released by the district Tuesday under the Freedom of Information Act.

This story will be updated.

