Lexington Police searching for man wanted for harassment

Ray L. Wyatt
Ray L. Wyatt(Lexington Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man wanted for harassment.

Ray L. Wyatt, 50, has been charged with 2nd-degree harassment and unlawful communication.

During the investigation, the suspect accused of harassing the two victims was positively identified as Wyatt.

Anyone with information about Wyatt’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

