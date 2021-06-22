Heathwood Hall Graduate selected as Foot Locker Scholar Athlete

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A high school senior is being recognized for her achievements inside the classroom and out in the community.

Aly Conyers, a Heathwood Hall graduate recently received a pretty exciting call - one she’d been waiting for a long time.

“I want to officially congratulate you on being a foot locker scholarship athlete,” said Christian Crosby, Philadelphia 76ers personality.

A special call from Crosby gave Aly the good news she’d been hoping for.

“My mom has been wanting me to get this scholarship since I was like in 4th grade,” said Conyers.

Aly is being honored with a $20,000 scholarship to help further her academic and athletic future.

“I plan to run track at U.C. Berkley in the fall and I’m really excited,” said Conyers. “It’s kind of far but I’m looking forward to it.”

A star athlete and impressive student, the scholarship also recognized Aly’s accomplishments and passions outside of the classroom.

“Last summer I spent it in Washington DC and it was in the midst of all the protests and we decided to create our own protest because the first one that we went to, it was basically everyone running rampant, there was no start or stop,” said Conyers. “So my brother, myself and my friend Kam, we decided to have a specific protest where we would have one march with one specific destination and start.”

Aly went on to lead three major social justice protests in our nation’s capitol. Her leadership even landed her in the pages of publications such as Teen Vogue and the Washington Post.

Aly used her motivation and momentum from the protests to start her own organization.

“So after that a lot of people would ask us, ‘what’s next?’ and we didn’t really have an answer, so we decided to make our own organization,” said Conyers. “Starting last summer at this time my friends and I started an organization called ‘Faces of the Future’ and with that we’ve led social media protests and social justice protests, women hygiene drives, voter registration drives”

At the helm, Aly has led several major protests and events in her young life. Her passion for social justice and being a voice for underserved communities is something she hopes to continue doing in the future.

“I want to focus on criminal law. That’s been a dream of mine for a while,” said Conyers. “I have a lot of dreams, but that’s definitely one I want to pursue.”

Aly will also be pursuing track in college, but before she goes, Aly will be interning for a U.S. District Judge in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.