Gamecocks’ Miller ready to race past disappointment at U.S. Olympic Trials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Evan Miller leaves it all on the track each time he runs.

“Be in the moment and be thankful,” the South Carolina junior sprinter said.

On Friday, June 25th, Miller competes at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 200-meter dash, chasing a spot in the summer games in Tokyo.

“It would mean everything,” Miller said. “I’ve been watching since 2012.”

Olympic dreams feel within reach. Miller is grateful for this chance after experiencing heartbreak last month at the NCAA East Championships.

He false-started in the final round of the 200-meter and was subsequently disqualified, missing out on nationals in Oregon.

“It was definitely hard for me to process everything,” added Miller.

With title dreams dashed, Miller returned home to Florida to connect with his high school coach, as he often does when the season ends.

“He knows I come back and get up from those types of things,” Miller said. “You got to move past it.”

The former high school state champion kept hope for an invite to the Olympic trials.

Last week, destiny came calling. Miller received a spot to race at the trials in Oregon.

“Don’t overthink,” Miller mentioned. “Put everything on the track. It’s a big opportunity.”

Miller’s top time this season outdoors in the 200 was 20.5 seconds, a personal best, which ranks as the 35th fastest time in the country this year. His goal is to create a new PR at the trials and land in the Olympics.

“Remember all the hard work you put in before this time and be prepared to put it all on the track,” Miller said.

Miller’s more than ready for his first run at the Olympic trials on Friday.

